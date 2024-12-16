The UK government has approved the sale of Royal Mail’s parent company to Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský following a review under national security laws.
Royal Mail Takeover By Czech Billionaire Daniel Kretinsky Approved
Advertisment
The UK government has approved the sale of Royal Mail’s parent company to Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský following a review under national security laws.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.