Royal Enfield Scram 411 first ride review: A stripped-down Himalayan?

Royal Enfield has launched the new Scram 411 in India with prices starting at 2.03 lakh Indian rupees, cheaper by about 50,000 Indian rupees compared to the Himalayan. It is neither a hardcore machine that feasts on slush nor a regular mundane street motorcycle. The best way to describe it is as a stripped-down version of the Himalayan. But what are the changes that have been resulted in this massive cost-cutting? And how different does it behave when compared to the Himalayan? To unpack all that, we spent a day with the Royal Enfield Scram 411 and here's how it went.