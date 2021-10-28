Rome to host a climate-focused G20 Summit since COVID-19

Oct 28, 2021, 01:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The G-20 summit is set to take place in Rome this weekend is the first in-person meeting of the heads of the world’s biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic. WION's Sidhant Sibal gets you the ground report.
