Videos
Written By
Ravi Tiwari
Published:
May 22, 2025, 21:34 IST
| Updated:
May 22, 2025, 21:34 IST
Romania's constitutional court validates victory of Nicusor Dan
Romania's Constitutional Court has officially validated Nicușor Dan's presidential election victory. Watch to know more!
Trending Topics
romania
nicusor dan
wion
