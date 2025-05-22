LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 22, 2025, 21:34 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 21:34 IST
Romania's constitutional court validates victory of Nicusor Dan
Videos May 22, 2025, 21:34 IST

Romania's constitutional court validates victory of Nicusor Dan

Romania's Constitutional Court has officially validated Nicușor Dan's presidential election victory. Watch to know more!

Trending Topics

trending videos