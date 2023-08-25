Rolls Royce collides with oil tanker on Delhi-Mumbai expressway

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
A horrific accident in the Indian state of Haryana has resulted in the loss of two lives after a Rolls-Royce car, an opulent limousine collided with a petrol tanker on the Delhi Mumbai Expressway.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos