Robotic dogs to make a comeback to NYPD; China's artificial sun sets new record
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms - Nearly two years after discontinuing the use of the controversial robot dog, the New York Police Department (NYPD) is bringing it back. China’s artificial sun broke all records as it generated extremely hot plasma for seven minutes on the night of April 12. The artificial sun project is based on nuclear fusion, giving China an unlimited energy source without generating residual waste.