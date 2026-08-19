/Robin Williams' kids revive his Instagram to fight 'rampant AI abuse' of his legacy

Robin Williams' children, Zak, Zelda, and Cody, have reactivated their late father's Instagram account after 12 years of silence, aiming to push back against what they call "rampant AI abuse" of his voice and likeness. In a joint statement marking what would have been his 75th year, the siblings said they want the page to be a "safe, trusted place" for authentic photos and memories, standing in contrast to the wave of AI-generated deepfakes that have gone viral in recent years.