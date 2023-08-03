Rising domestic violence: A hidden front of Ukraine's war

Women are fighting a war within a war in Ukraine so let's tell you about a new Battlefront that's opened up in several homes in the war-torn nation. A gruesome case from Dnipro has in fact come tonight where a 34-year-old woman was beaten to death by her husband. This opened a Pandora's Box of cases of domestic violence that have been on the rise. Since the beginning of the year, the police have registered at least about 349,355 cases from January to May in 2023.