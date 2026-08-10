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Right-wing activist TG Mohandas arrested for rape comment, RSS distances itself

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 22:46 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 22:46 IST
Right-wing activist T.G. Mohandas has been arrested over his controversial “women enjoy rape” comment, while the RSS has distanced itself from the remarks and clarified its position.

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