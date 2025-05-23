LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 23, 2025, 12:25 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 12:25 IST
Rice prices surge 98.4% y-o-y, driving Japan's inflation spike
Videos May 23, 2025, 12:25 IST

Rice prices surge 98.4% y-o-y, driving Japan's inflation spike

Japan’s core inflation rate rose in April, driven largely by a near doubling of rice prices. The price of rice surged 98.4% year-on-year in April. This follows a 92.5% jump the previous month. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos