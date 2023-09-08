Revolutionising aviation with hydrogen-electric technology

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
In a technological breakthrough, a german developer of hydrogen-based aviation has achieved a milestone. H-2-fly completed its first public flight of an electric aircraft fuelled with liquid hydrogen. Now, this is amazing because planes powered by liquid hydrogen also enable emission-free flight.

