/Revanth Reddy alleges centre blocked US visit, calls it an insult to Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has accused the Centre of preventing his proposed visit to the United States, describing the decision as an “insult” to the people of Telangana. Reddy alleged that permission for the official trip was withheld despite its intended focus on investment promotion and engagement with industry leaders. The remarks have triggered a fresh political confrontation, with the Telangana government questioning the Centre’s approach towards state-led international outreach and investment initiatives.