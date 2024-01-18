Results from Day 3 of India Open 2024

The Day 3 of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2024 saw the likes of Chirag-Satwik and HS Prannoy in action as they booked their place in the next round of tournament. With Finals taking place on Sunday, everyone's eyes will be on the Indian shuttlers as they are bound for home glory. Japan's Koki Watanabe beat 2023 All England Champion Li Shi Feng 14-21, 21-13, 9-21 in R16 Hongkong's Lee Cheuk Yiu ousted 2023 World Champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn 16-21, 22-20, 23-21 Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan defeated Akane Yamaguchi 21-11, 21-19 India's HS Prannoy ousted fellow countrymen Priyanshu Rajawat 20-22, 21-14, 21-14 India's Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat Lu Ching-yao-Yang Po-han 21-14, 21-15 Defending Champion An-Se Young beat Beiwen Zhang of USA 21-19, 14-21, 21-14