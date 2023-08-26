Researchers fully sequence the Y chromosome for the first time

Aug 26, 2023
For the first time, the Y chromosome has been entirely sequenced by researchers, revealing data that may have repercussions for the investigation of male infertility and other health issues. Less than 1% of the DNA from what scientists refer to as "modern humans" and neanderthals is different.

