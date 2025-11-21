/Researchers Build Ultra-Detailed Virtual Mouse Cortex Using Fugaku Supercomputer

Researchers have developed one of the most detailed virtual simulations of a mouse cortex by combining massive biological datasets with Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer. The digital model replicates millions of neurons and tens of billions of synapses, allowing scientists to observe how conditions such as Alzheimer’s and epilepsy emerge and spread. This breakthrough creates a powerful new platform for studying brain function, mapping circuit disruptions, and testing hypotheses without relying solely on real tissue experiments.