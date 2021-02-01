Republicans press Biden to downsize $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

Feb 01, 2021
Ten moderate Republican U.S. senators urged President Joe Biden on Sunday to significantly downsize his sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to win bipartisan support as Democrats in Congress prepared to push ahead with his plan this week.
