Republican leader Mitch McConnell criticises RNC censure of Jan 6 probe panel

Feb 10, 2022, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Republican leader Mitch McConnell has rebuked Republican Party officials for censuring two Republican legislators who have criticised former president Donald Trump and pursued an investigation of the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riot.
