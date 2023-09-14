Republican lawmakers move ahead with Biden impeachment inquiry

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Republicans in the United States House of Representatives have opened an impeachment investigation targeting Democratic President Joe Biden following months of inquiries into his son Hunter Biden's overseas business transactions. They have found no evidence of Biden's wrongdoing. The White House claims that Biden did nothing illegal and that the Republican Party has no basis for an impeachment investigation.

