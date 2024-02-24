Republican front-runner Trump asks court to protect IVF procedure
Republican front runner Donald Trump has shown Support over the availability of the Invitro fertilization on Friday. This came in the wake of a controversial Alabama Court ruling. Last week the court had said that Frozen embryos have the same rights as children and people can be held liable for destroying them. Following the court orders many clinics suspended the treatment. The move has deepened concerns among Republicans over abortions and Reproductive Services. watch to know more!