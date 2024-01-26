Republic Day Parade 2024: Over 13,000 special guests attend the Republic Day Parade
India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today. The day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. The 75th Republic Day, is being celebrated with a focus on the themes of 'Nari Shakti' (women empowerment) and 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). A remarkable departure this year is the musical prelude led by 100 women playing traditional instruments like the 'Sankh,' 'Nadaswaram,' and 'Nagada,' marking a historic moment as they lead the parade.