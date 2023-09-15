Reports: Zelensky set to meet US President Joe Biden at White House next week

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Zelensky's trip to Capitol Hill is scheduled for next week. The trip was planned in collaboration with the Biden administration in an effort to persuade Congress that the White House's supplemental budget request for more than $24 billion in additional aid to Ukraine is critical.

