Reports: US pushing India to advance a deal for armed drones during PM Modi's visit

US President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser is in New Delhi. Jake Sullivan's trip comes ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington later this month. Ahead of the Indian Prime Minister's Washington visit, the Biden administration is pushing New Delhi to advance a deal for dozens of armed drones. The Quad grouping of countries - the United States, India, Australia and Japan, all operate, or have operated, the MQ-9b sea-guardian drone.