/Reports: US military cargo plane lands in Moscow

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft has landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, triggering widespread speculation amid strained U.S.-Russia relations. Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft departed from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, made a stop in Riga, Latvia, and then flew to Moscow. The Kremlin said it had no information about the aircraft's arrival, while U.S. officials have not publicly explained the mission.