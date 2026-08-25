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Reports: US military cargo plane lands in Moscow

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 20:41 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 20:41 IST
A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft has landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, triggering widespread speculation amid strained U.S.-Russia relations. Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft departed from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, made a stop in Riga, Latvia, and then flew to Moscow. The Kremlin said it had no information about the aircraft's arrival, while U.S. officials have not publicly explained the mission.

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