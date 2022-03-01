LIVE TV
Shelling in Ukraine kills Indian student who was out to buy grocery
Watch: Children sing Kyiv anthem in bomb shelter
Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv 'violates laws of war': European Union
'Will consider all options': UK ready to discuss evicting Russia from UNSC
'Mom, I am scared. We are hitting everyone': Russian soldier's last words to mother is heart-wrenching
Video: Ukraine-Russia conflict: Man miraculously saved after military combat vehicle runs over his car
Reports: Russia-Ukraine to hold round 2 of talks on March 2
Mar 01, 2022, 09:55 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held tomorrow details of the venue have not been revealed as of now. The first round of talks took place on Monday they went on for about five hours but there was no breakthrough.
