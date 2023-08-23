Reports: Russia sacks Sergei Surovikin as Aerospace Forces Chief

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Russia has appointed a new acting head of its Aerospace forces after sacking a familiar name General Sergei Surovikin. Surovikin made headlines at the time of the Wagner Mutiny in June when reports emerged that he knew about the Revolt beforehand since then, he's been out of sight.

