/Reports of sailors jumping off USS Abraham Lincoln | Families reveal mental health concerns

The USS Abraham Lincoln is facing renewed scrutiny as reports emerge of exhaustion, declining morale and difficult living conditions among its crew after an extended deployment amid the Iran war. According to reports, thousands of sailors aboard the carrier have spent more than 250 days at sea, with reports of food shortages, broken plumbing and severe fatigue. Media reports have also raised concerns over suicide attempts and the mental health of personnel aboard the approximately 5,000-member vessel. The US is reportedly considering deploying the USS George Washington to replace the Abraham Lincoln as part of a scheduled West Asia deployment. The developments come as tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz remain high. Iran says the crucial waterway remains under its control and has warned that ships cannot safely pass without Iranian permission and supervision.