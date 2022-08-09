Reports: Iran seals Roshankouh village with Baha'i residents

Published: Aug 09, 2022, 05:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Iranian authorities have launched a sweeping crackdown on its Baha'i community. The authorities have sealed off the village of Roshankouh, , where a large number of Baha’is live, and used heavy earthmoving equipment to demolish their homes.
Read in App