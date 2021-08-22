Reports: Ashraf Ghani's brother supports Taliban

Aug 22, 2021, 04:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
According to reports, ousted Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's brother Hashmat Ghani has allegedly pledged his support to the Taliban. In a video doing the rounds, Khalil Haqqani and other Taliban leaders welcomed Ghani's brother in the fold.
