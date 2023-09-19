Report: Tesla, Saudi Arabia in early talks for EV factory

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
There is a strong push for electric vehicles around the world if reports are to be believed, Saudi Arabia is in talks with Tesla to set up a manufacturing facility in the Kingdom. According to media reports Saudi Arabia has been working with Tesla for the rights to purchase certain quantities of metals and minerals that the company needs for its electric vehicles.

