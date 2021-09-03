Report: Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar to become head of new Afghan govt

Sep 03, 2021, 03:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Amid many uncertainties, the Taliban is all set to form the new Afghan government. As per the latest reports, Taliban’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is likely to become the head of the executive council.
