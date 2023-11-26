videos
Report: Retail sales rises 2.5% compared to last year
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 26, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Data from 'Black Friday' sales shows that the U.S. economy continues to defy the odds of recession. U.S. retail sales during the one-day shopping festival rose 2.5% compared to last year.
