Report: Retail sales rises 2.5% compared to last year

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Data from 'Black Friday' sales shows that the U.S. economy continues to defy the odds of recession. U.S. retail sales during the one-day shopping festival rose 2.5% compared to last year.

