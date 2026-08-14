/Report: Phuket-Delhi Flight Lost Controls Mid-Air Briefly

Air India's Phuket-to-Delhi flight AI2379 briefly lost control of key flight surfaces during a mid-air incident on August 4, according to a preliminary Airbus analysis. The Airbus A320 experienced pressure losses across all three hydraulic systems, temporarily affecting the aircraft's elevators and ailerons for around four seconds. The aircraft subsequently dropped approximately 300 feet before control was restored and it landed safely in Delhi. A total of 24 passengers and crew members were reported injured. The incident was initially described as turbulence but has since been treated as a serious incident. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating the episode, with Airbus and France's BEA assisting in the technical assessment. Investigators are examining the aircraft's hydraulic systems, sensors, switches, wiring and maintenance records to determine what caused the simultaneous failures