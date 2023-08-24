Report: More than 100 British MPs received freebies worth £180,000

Aug 24, 2023
More than 100 MPs have enjoyed free hospitality to concerts and sporting events worth more than £180,000 this summer, with tickets given away by banks, oil companies, the gambling industry and media firms. Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, Oliver Dowden, the deputy prime minister, and Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, are among those who have benefitted from an increasing trend among politicians to receive gifts.

