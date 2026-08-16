/Report: Kushner to Speak to Gaza Officials with Board of Peace

Jared Kushner is reportedly set to engage with Gaza officials as discussions continue around US President Donald Trump's proposed Board of Peace initiative. The development comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts surrounding Gaza, with regional actors closely watching Washington's plans for the territory's future governance, reconstruction and security. Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and a key figure in previous Middle East diplomacy, has remained involved in discussions surrounding the administration's regional strategy. The reported talks come as negotiations involving Gaza, Israel, Hamas, Egypt and the United States continue to shape the wider diplomatic landscape.