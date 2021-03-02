Report: Hackers target Indian vaccine makers SII, Bharat Biotech

Mar 02, 2021, 08.55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
According to reports, Chinese hacking groups are targeting Indian vaccine makers Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech. Both SII and Bharat Biotech are involved in producing the COVID-19 vaccine.
Read in App