Report: Google pays billions for default browser settings

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
If Google is a default browser on your mobile phone or laptop, that's due to the company paying 26.3 billion dollars in 2021 to ensure its search engine was the default on web browsers and mobile phones. A top alphabet executive testified during the justice department's antitrust trial that the amount of payments google made for the default status has more than tripled since 2014.

