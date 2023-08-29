Remembering Major Dhyan Chand, the magician of men’s hockey on National Sports Day

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
Major Dhyan Chand is considered the greatest hockey player ever born. Today, 29 August, is his birth anniversary & is celebrated as National Sports Day in India every year in memory of his extraordinary life.

