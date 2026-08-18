/Remembering cinematic icons gone too soon: legends who left us early

Published: Aug 18, 2026, 14:46 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 14:46 IST
From unforgettable performances to timeless legacies, some of cinema's brightest stars left the world far too early. This tribute remembers the actors, actresses and filmmakers whose talent transcended generations, even as their lives were cut tragically short. Their work continues to inspire millions, proving that true legends never fade away. Join us as we celebrate the lives, careers and enduring impact of some of the most beloved names in film history.