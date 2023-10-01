Regulatory plan to modernize Canada’s broadcasting system

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (crtc) set new streaming laws in Canada. All online services with audio or video content — including social media — that meet a revenue threshold in Canada will have to register with the federal broadcast and telecom regulator by Nov. 28. New regulations raise concerns over freedom of speech in the country.

