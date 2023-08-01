videos
Gravitas
World
MY MONEY
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
FOLLOW US ON:
News Letter
SEARCH
Subscribe Now
×
Sign up for our Newsletter
Please enter full name.
Please enter E-mail.
Subscribe Now
Thank you
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
MY MONEY
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
News Letter
Reduced lost in translation: Talk in your language at Shinjuku station in Japan
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 01, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
The biggest hassle when you're travelling language while abroad. For this barrier, Japan seems to have a solution.
trending now
Hunter Biden accused of mis-using father Joe Biden's influence
Russia-Ukraine war: Amid war, hostile drones reaching the heart of Russian capital
UK: Members of four education institutions accept 6.5% pay rise
Quran burning in Sweden: Freedom of expression taken too far?
Myanmar: State of emergency extended by six months to delay elections | World News | WION
recommended videos
China's government unveils plans to revive consumption
India: 2 people shot dead, 10 injured after clashes break out during religious procession in Haryana
Niger: Ousted Niger's president meets Chad's president
Heavy rains lower cocoa output in Ivory Coast
Violence in Lebanon's largest refugee camp
recommended videos
China's government unveils plans to revive consumption
India: 2 people shot dead, 10 injured after clashes break out during religious procession in Haryana
Niger: Ousted Niger's president meets Chad's president
Heavy rains lower cocoa output in Ivory Coast