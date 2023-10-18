Record droughts destroy lives in Brazilian rainforest

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
The Amazon River is facing a tough situation with century-low water levels causing a record drought in the Brazilian Rainforest. This has led to stranded boats and isolated remote Villages now the high water temperatures also continue to pose a threat to the endangered river dolphins.

