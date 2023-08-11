videos
Gravitas
World
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
FOLLOW US ON:
News Letter
SEARCH
Subscribe Now
×
Sign up for our Newsletter
Please enter full name.
Please enter E-mail.
Subscribe Now
Thank you
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
News Letter
Record-breaking tourism boom in Jammu and Kashmir
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 11, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
About 1.89 crore tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir in the first seven months of 2023. The UT is set to break 2022's record.
trending now
Russia roars: Ukraine orders evacuation of Kharkiv areas | Region central to Putin's war plans
Why are tensions mounting on the Belarus-Poland border?
Record-breaking tourism boom in Jammu and Kashmir
Explained: Maya OS that will replace Windows on Indian Defence Ministry computers
Air India gets a makeover with a new logo
recommended videos
India: Centre moves new bill on appointment of election commissioners, CJI excluded from panel
Modi government wins no-trust vote, opposition walks out of parliament
ChatGPT and AI: Students using chatbox to cheat in exams?
Ecuador under state of emergency after presidential candidate shot
Bryson DeChambeau claims first LIV tournament victory after record final round
recommended videos
India: Centre moves new bill on appointment of election commissioners, CJI excluded from panel
Modi government wins no-trust vote, opposition walks out of parliament
ChatGPT and AI: Students using chatbox to cheat in exams?
Ecuador under state of emergency after presidential candidate shot