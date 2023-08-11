Record-breaking Norwegian mountaineer denies ignoring dying Sherpa on K2

A famous Norwegian Mountaineer Kristin Harila has denied allegations that her team climbed over a dying Sherpa in order to reach the summit of K2 in Pakistan on the 27th of July. However, during her accent, Porter Mohammed Hassan fell off a sheer edge. Harila claims that her team did everything to save him but the conditions were too dangerous. However, footage captured by an Australian Duo who were also on K2 shot climbers walking over his body instead of trying to rescue him. Harila rejected the allegations and insisted her team did everything they could to save Hassan.