Record-breaking attendance at the Dubai Air Show
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 17, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
#TheWestAsiapost | Top aviation players gathered in Dubai to take part in the annual air show. It saw record-breaking attendance, hinting at a post-pandemic boom. @ghadifrancis gets you the highlights
