Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti appeared at the Spanish High Court in Madrid on the first day of his trial for allegedly failing to declare income to Spain's tax authorities. The trial is expected to conclude by the end of the day today, and prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of 4 years and 9 months for the 65-year-old. They accuse him of evading over $1 million in taxes by not declaring earnings from image rights between 2014 and 2015.