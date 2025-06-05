RCB parade stampede: Celebrities mourn losses of 'heartbreaking' stampede

The Karnataka High Court has begun hearing the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede case after it took cognisance of the matter on its own earlier in the day. The court has sought a government report on security lapses. As many as 11 people were killed and 47 others were injured in the stampede during a felicitation event for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) following their IPL victory.