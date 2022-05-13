Ranil Wickremesinghe's takes oath as Lankan Prime Minister amid crisis

Published: May 13, 2022, 12:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed as the next Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Wickremesinghe took his oath before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a ceremony at the President's residence.
