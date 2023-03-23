Rani Mukerji talks paying homage to motherhood with 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Sagarika Chakraborty's custody war for her two kids hit headlines both in India and Norway in 2012. When her children were taken away by the child welfare service in Stavanger on grounds of neglect and 'emotional disconnect'. The mother of two took on the Norwegian government in a legal battle till she got her children back. And after 10 years the story has inspired a Bollywood film called Mrs Chatterji vs Norway starring Indian actor Rani Mukerji. Our entertainment editor Abira Dhar spoke to the actor who opened up on the Norwegian ambassador of India slamming the film.