/Ramzan Begins Worldwide As Saudi And Iran Announce Dates

Muslims across the world are preparing to begin the holy month of Ramzan, with different countries announcing varying start dates based on moon sighting traditions. Saudi Arabia has confirmed the start of Ramzan on Wednesday, while Iran will begin observance on Thursday. The difference stems from variations in moon sighting practices and religious jurisprudence. Saudi Arabia primarily follows Sunni Islamic traditions, while Iran follows Shia Islamic traditions, which can result in differing confirmations of the crescent moon.