/Ramaphosa vows clampdown on violent anti-immigrant protesters

Published: Aug 26, 2026, 19:35 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 19:35 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a stern warning and vowed a strict clampdown on perpetrators of violent anti-immigrant protests and xenophobic attacks. Speaking in Parliament in response to mounting pressure over unlawful mobilization, vigilante groups, and targeted violence against African foreign nationals, Ramaphosa assured that law enforcement is actively processing evidence to arrest and prosecute instigators.